Money manager AUM rises across the board in May
- Majority of the companies reported a growth in asset under management (AUM) for May led by market gains and firmwide net inflows.
- Nasdaq (COMP.IND) index reported decline of 1.5%, while S&P 500 (SP500) reported growth of 0.7% for May.
- May AUM levels compared historically:
- The Invesco QQQ EYF (NASDAQ:QQQ) indicates a significant surge in AUM from April levels and is on a rising trend as of June 16 data:
Recent Accenture report indicated the following:
- While the buy-side generates the vast majority of the capital markets industry’s profits, revenue growth is showing signs of slowing as costs remain high; for asset managers, the gap between AUM and revenues continues to widen, with AUM up 4.4% in 2020 and revenues decreasing 2.6% despite a slight reduction in costs by 0.4%.
- Wealth management industry has grown tremendously but has also become more crowded and competitive, with costs cannibalizing revenues; despite a 24.6% rise in AUM in 2020, revenues only rose slightly at 1.8%, and costs were up 1.4%.
- Private markets, made up of firms in the private equity and alternative asset management space, reported AUM growth of 19.5% in 2020 and revenues increased by 3.9%, but the rapid rise in costs at 9.3% offset positive gains.