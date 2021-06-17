The Coretec enters into research pact with Eindhoven University of Technology
Jun. 17, 2021 2:25 PM ETThe Coretec Group Inc. (CRTG)CRTGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Coretec (OTCQB:CRTG -5.7%) has partnered with Eindhoven University of Technology ((TU/e)), one of the global top 50 universities in the field of Engineering & Technology in the QS World University rankings, to further advance intellectual property patents surrounding The Coretec Group’s Cyclohexasilane (CHS).
- Dr. Erik Bakkers, Full Professor at TU/e in the Applied Physics Department will lead the research.
- TU/e will focus on comparisons of deposition rates and film quality over silane and other higher order silanes in order to quantify the value for use of such materials in semiconductor processing and the manufacturing of photonics.