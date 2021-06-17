Citigroup stock sinks, set for 11-straight losing sessions
Jun. 17, 2021 2:38 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)KBE, XLE, XLF, CBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Citi (NYSE:C) -4% is taking it on the chin along with other financials as Treasury yields erase yesterday's Fed-induced pop.
- S&P Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) -2.9% are the second-worst performing sector behind Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) as rates retreat. The Banks (NYSEARCA:KBE) -4.2% subsector is struggling even more.
- Another down day would make it 11 in a row for Citi, which is now down around 14% from the high hit at the start of the month and near its lowest levels since the start of March.
- The stock had its biggest decline since April yesterday after the CFO warned on trading revenue and expenses.
- Shares fell below their 50-day moving average yesterday and are now below their 100-day SMA for the first time since November.
- Its relative strength index has tumbled to from overbought territory to oversold territory in only the last two weeks.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Tim Travis wrote yesterday that this presents a great buying opportunity and expects "nearly all net income to be returned to shareholders over the next few years."