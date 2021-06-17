Fate Therapeutics is expected to dominate in cell therapy despite Gilead’s entry

  • Today, Kite, a unit of Gilead (GILD -0.3%) and Shoreline Biosciences announced a partnership to develop novel cell therapies targeting cancer. As part of the deal, Shoreline is entitled to receive an upfront payment and $2.3B in additional payments.
  • The collaboration will focus on chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) natural killer (NK) targets initially, and Kite will then have an option to partner with Shoreline for a CAR Macrophage program based on induced pluripotent stem cells ((iPSC)).
  • However, both analysts from Truist and Jefferies expect Fate Therapeutics (FATE +2.6%) to dominate the field despite Gilead’s entry.
  • “While we see this as a positive for the iPSC-derived cell therapy space as a whole, we highlight that FATE continues to be in the lead in the space,” noted Truist analyst Robyn Karnauskas who rates Fate and Gilead with buy and hold recommendations, respectively.
  • Meanwhile, Michael Yee at Jefferies with buy ratings on both stocks argues that Gilead has invested in a very early-stage pre-clinical program even though the move is in line with its strategy to develop a broader portfolio.
  • FATE “is leading the way and has lots of good early clinical data in Phase 1/2 but at a much different valuation,” Yee wrote. The clinical-stage biotech continued to have a neutral rating on Seeking Alpha quant ratings since October 2020.
