Jun. 17, 2021

  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly eyeing Peyton Manning as its main analyst when the company starts streaming its exclusive "Thursday Night Football" rights during the 2022-23 season.
  • New York Post sources say Amazon could team Manning with Al Michaels as its analyst team.
  • Manning has turned down every analyst gig he's been offered, but Amazon could come to the table with "Tony Romo money," referring to Romo's $180M, 10-year contract with CBS.
  • Amazon is still mulling its options and hasn't yet secured any analyst talent so the details could change.
