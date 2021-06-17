Genesys Industries changes name to Forza Innovations
Jun. 17, 2021 3:31 PM ETGenesys Industries, Inc. (GEIN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Genesys Industries (OTCPK:GEIN), which manufactures and fabricates complex metal components and products, has completed its name change to Forza Innovations.
- The company will trade under the symbol "GEIND" for 20 business days, after which the ticker symbol will change to "FORZ."
- Genesys has also announced a 10-for-1 Forward Split to make its common stock more accessible to investors.
- Earlier this week, the company received multiple new purchase orders for the precision manufacturing of engineered components in the industrial automation and robotics sector.
- Press Release