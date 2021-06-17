NRG Energy to retire 1,600 MW of coal capacity in PJM
Jun. 17, 2021 3:38 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)NRGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- NRG Energy (NRG +3.9%) says it will retire ~1,600 MW of coal capacity in the PJM Interconnection following the results of the May capacity auction, more than half its coal capacity in PJM.
- NRG will retire the 410 MW Indian River plant in Delaware as well as the 682 MW Waukegan and 510 MW Will County plants in Illinois in June 2022, Executive VP Christopher Moser says at the company's investor day.
- The company disclosed that it cleared 2,417 MW of capacity at an average price of $71.36 in the 2022-23 auction, after clearing 4,619 MW in the 2021-22 capacity auction at an average price of $191.12.
- PJM said it procured resources in its recent 2022-23 capacity auction at just $50/MW-day.