Pilgrim's Pride lands Kerry Consumer Foods' meats and meals business
Jun. 17, 2021 4:34 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) strikes a deal to acquire the meats and meals business of Kerry Consumer Foods in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
- The acquisition values the acquired businesses at an approximately $952M enterprise value based on current exchange rates.
- The purchase amount represents an 8.5X multiple on implied expected standalone EBITDA for 2021.
- PPC says the transaction enhances its value-added portfolio by adding market-leading brands such as Denny, Richmond and Fridge Raiders. Those brands are expected to deliver a higher and more stable margin profile.
- Shares of Pilgrim's Prided are flat in AH trading.
