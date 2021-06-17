Columbia Financial to acquire Freehold Bank

  • Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) announces that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Freehold Bank.
  • Under the terms of the merger agreement, Columbia will acquire Freehold, with Freehold MHC and Freehold Bancorp merging into Columbia Bank, MHC and Columbia Financial, respectively.
  • As part of the transaction, Columbia Financial will issue additional shares to Columbia Bank, MHC in an amount equal to the fair value of Freehold as determined by an independent appraiser.
  • As of March 31, 2021, Freehold Bank had total assets of $299.8M, loans of $155.9M, deposits of $197.2M and equity capital of $39.5M.
  • On a pro forma basis, the transaction is expected to be accretive to Columbia’s 2022 net income, but slightly dilutive to 2022 earnings per share by approximately 2% pursuant to the additional shares issued to Columbia Bank, MHC.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
