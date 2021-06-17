Gladstone Commercial acquires industrial service facility for $8.125M
Jun. 17, 2021 5:00 PM ETGladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)GOODBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) acquires a 25,200-square-foot industrial service facility in Baytown, TX, for $8.125M, with a 5.9% initial capitalization rate and a 7.1% average capitalization rate.
- The property is leased to Mobile Mini, a subsidiary of WillScot Mobile Mini, with 12.7 years of remaining lease term.
- The facility uses the property to store its modular mobile storing solutions and tank/dump products.
- Buzz Cooper, executive vice president of Gladstone Commercial says, "the facility serves as a mission-critical location for the tenant. The acquisition is a great addition to our portfolio."
- In March, Gladstone Commercial signed a lease expansion and extension with Sumitomo Electric Lightwave at its Raleigh, NC, industrial property.