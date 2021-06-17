Cactus slides 8% after holder distributes its stake
Jun. 17, 2021 5:10 PM ETCactus, Inc. (WHD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cactus (NYSE:WHD) has fallen 8% in a regular-session trade on higher-than-average volume today.
- That follows a filing registering the 3,292,123 units transfer and redemption from holder Cadent and its affiliates in Cactus Wellhead, LLC that will result in the distribution of equal number of Class A shares directly to Cadent's limited partners.
- The transaction together will bring down the Cadent and its affiliates current ownership of 4,236,216 shares of Cactus' Class B common stock, representing a 5.6% voting interest, to 944,093 shares of Class B common stock, representing a 1.3% voting interest.
- "Cactus has a large cash horde that it will use to make an acquisition or raise the dividend this year. I'm betting on a dividend hike," writes Alex Pitti on Seeking Alpha.