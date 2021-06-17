Software-consulting firm ThoughtWorks files for IPO at likely $4B+ valuation
Jun. 17, 2021 5:23 PM ETBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Software-consulting firm ThoughtWorks announced late Thursday that its parent company Turing Holdings Corp. has confidentially filed for an IPO -- a move that’s likely to value the firm at more than $4B.
- ThoughtWorks said in a statement that Turing Holdings filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the initial public offering, although the company offered few other details.
- For example, the firm said that the number of shares it expects to offer and the IPO’s expected price range “have not yet been determined.”
- Likewise, ThoughtWorks didn’t say what exchange it expects to list on, or what ticker symbol it plans to use.
- As for the IPO’s timetable, the firm only said that the offering “is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
- ThoughtWorks is a software consultancy with some 7,000 employees operating out of 15 countries.
- The firm raised $720M in pre-IPO funding in January from A-list investors Fidelity, GIC, Siemens AG and Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund Mubadala at a $4.6B valuation. ThoughtWorks’ upcoming IPO will presumably value the firm at that much or more.