Exxon rebuffs union, extends Texas refinery lockout
Jun. 17, 2021 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it rejected proposals by the United Steelworkers union to end the seven-week lockouts at the company's Beaumont, Texas, refinery, saying the two sides remain far apart.
- "The union provided five partial proposals which included items that significantly increase cost and do not meet the objectives we informed the union of in January," the company says.
- Exxon has wanted the USW to call a vote on its last proposal, which was made in April, but the union has refused to do so, saying the company's proposal would eliminate seniority and create two separate contracts for the refinery and lubricant plant.
- Exxon has continued to operate the 369K bbl/day plant using managers and replacement staff since it locked out 650 union workers on May 1 after a prior labor contract expired.