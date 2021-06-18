European indices in red; U.K. retail sales declined 1.4% in May
Jun. 18, 2021 4:03 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.39%. May retail sales fell 1.4% M/M, falling short of expectations of 1.5% rise, prior +9.2%.
- Retail sales surged 24.6% Y/Y vs forecast of 29.3% growth, prior +42.4%.
- May Retail sales ex autos, fuel dropped 2.1% M/M compared to estimate of +1.4%, prior +9.0%.
- Germany -0.30%. May PPI increased 1.5% M/M, more than doubling the 0.7% consensus forecast, prior +0.8%.
- PPI rose 7.2% Y/Y compared to expectations of 6.4% surge, prior +5.2%.
- France -0.15%.
- Danish pharmaceutical company Orphazyme sank 68% in Europe following FDA thumbs down for its arimoclomol drug for treatment of genetic disorder Niemann-Pick disease type C.