European indices in red; U.K. retail sales declined 1.4% in May

Jun. 18, 2021 4:03 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Close Up Image Of A Stock Market Graph
solarseven/iStock via Getty Images

  • London -0.39%. May retail sales fell 1.4% M/M, falling short of expectations of 1.5% rise, prior +9.2%.
  • Retail sales surged 24.6% Y/Y vs forecast of 29.3% growth, prior +42.4%.
  • May Retail sales ex autos, fuel dropped 2.1% M/M compared to estimate of +1.4%, prior +9.0%.
  • Germany -0.30%. May PPI increased 1.5% M/M, more than doubling the 0.7% consensus forecast, prior +0.8%.
  • PPI rose 7.2% Y/Y compared to expectations of 6.4% surge, prior +5.2%.
  • France -0.15%.
  • Danish pharmaceutical company Orphazyme sank 68% in Europe following FDA thumbs down for its arimoclomol drug for treatment of genetic disorder Niemann-Pick disease type C.
