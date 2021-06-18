Huize team up with Sunshine Insurance to launch Darwin Critical Care 2021

Jun. 18, 2021 5:18 AM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)HUIZBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has partnered with Sunshine Insurance Group to launch Darwin Critical Care 2021, a critical illness insurance product designed for sub-optimal health group.
  • Darwin Critical Care 2021 provides insurance coverage for consumers with more than 20 high-risk diseases including diabetes, hepatitis B, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and breast nodules.
  • Cunjun Ma, founder, chairman and CEO of Huize, commented, "This year marks the second year in a row for Huize to launch a product dedicated to customers with pre-existing medical conditions. Leveraging our years of experience in product development, advanced technology, and a massive amount of multi-dimensional user data, we are able to group sub-optimal health users at a reasonably large scale, deploy data-analytics to customize insurance underwriting requirements, and thereby empower our insurance carrier partner to implement risk-based pricing effectively."
  • Shares are up 2.39% PM.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.