Huize team up with Sunshine Insurance to launch Darwin Critical Care 2021
Jun. 18, 2021 Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ)
- Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) has partnered with Sunshine Insurance Group to launch Darwin Critical Care 2021, a critical illness insurance product designed for sub-optimal health group.
- Darwin Critical Care 2021 provides insurance coverage for consumers with more than 20 high-risk diseases including diabetes, hepatitis B, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and breast nodules.
- Cunjun Ma, founder, chairman and CEO of Huize, commented, "This year marks the second year in a row for Huize to launch a product dedicated to customers with pre-existing medical conditions. Leveraging our years of experience in product development, advanced technology, and a massive amount of multi-dimensional user data, we are able to group sub-optimal health users at a reasonably large scale, deploy data-analytics to customize insurance underwriting requirements, and thereby empower our insurance carrier partner to implement risk-based pricing effectively."
- Shares are up 2.39% PM.