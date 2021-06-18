Dada Nexus, Lenovo Leco collaborate to create omni-channel growth model
Jun. 18, 2021 5:35 AM ETDada Nexus Limited (DADA)DADABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dada Group (NASDAQ:DADA) and Lenovo Lecoo have deepened strategic cooperation to jointly create a new omni-channel growth model for consumer electronics.
- Guangsen Mou, GM of consumer electronics and home appliances business department at JDDJ, and Ming Zhou, CEO of Lenovo Lecoo, signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing.
- Lecoo is a smart retail enterprise invested by Lenovo Group, and a representative of smart devices and smart retail solutions in Lenovo's 3S strategy, which directly operates 300 stores in China, and plans to newly set up about 600 stores in the coming year.
- Under the agreement, JDDJ, Dada's on-demand retail platform, will provide omni-channel solutions based on the improvement of traffic and efficiency and in a span of two years, the platform will partner with 1,000 Lecoo's offline stores to create a new omni-channel growth engine for on-demand retail.
- Shares are up 1.37% PM.