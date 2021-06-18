Arrival stock falls 9% after SEC declared effectiveness of registration statement

Jun. 18, 2021 5:42 AM ETArrival (ARVL)CIICU, ARVLBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • The SEC has declared effective Arrival's (NASDAQ:ARVL) registration statement on Form F-1 that registers for resale of certain ordinary shares as well as shares issuable upon the exercise of warrants in connection with merger with CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIICU).
  • ARVL stock down 8.7% premarket has extended yesterday's fall of 11% in after-hours trading.
  • The registration statement was filed in accordance with contractual arrangements inked in connection with Arrival’s recently completed business combination which closed on March 24, 2021.
  • Such declaration does not imply that the SEC has approved or opined on the merits of the offering.
