Nokia and KDDI trial Japan’s first liquid cooling innovation to promote sustainability
Jun. 18, 2021 6:20 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)NOKBy: SA News Team
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is conducting a trial using its unique Liquid Cooling AirScale Baseband solution with Japanese mobile operator, KDDI.
- Nokia’s unique Liquid Cooling baseband solution cuts cooling energy consumption by more than 70% compared to traditional air conditioning systems.
- Nokia has committed to cut emissions by 50% between 2019 and 2030 as per its updated climate change targets.
- KDDI will also trial the Nokia AVA solution which applies artificial intelligence to minimize energy consumption across the network.
- John Lancaster-Lennox, Head of Market Unit Japan at Nokia: “This trial is another milestone in Nokia’s commitment to sustainability and combatting climate change. Nokia was the first vendor to introduce this game-changing liquid cooling solution which supports operators in their quest to be more environmentally responsible while allowing them to achieve significant cost savings.”
