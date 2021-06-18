SPAC Leo Holdings III gains on deal to take indoor agriculture startup Local Bounti public
Jun. 18, 2021 6:47 AM ETLocal Bounti Corporation (LOCL), SV, APPHKRNL, LOCL, APPH, SVBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SPAC Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) rose 1.7% in premarket trading after confirming a deal to take indoor agriculture startup Local Bounti public in a transaction valued at $1.1B.
- The deal will provide up to $400M of gross proceeds to the combined company and includes a $125M PIPE, according to a statement. The PIPE is anchored by existing and new investors including Fidelity Management, BNP Paribas and strategic partner Cargill, which is also separately expected to provide a $200M debt facility to help Local Bounti with its expansion plans.
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year and the combined company will trade on the NYSE under the symbol "LOCL."
- The news was earlier reported by Bloomberg.
- Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that SPAC Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNL) is in talks to take urban farming company Infarm public.
- Local Bounti competes with AeroFarms, which announced a deal to go public through a combination with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (SV) in late March and with AppHarvest (APPH), which went public through a SPAC deal in February.