Genesco plays defense ahead of shareholder vote on new board members
Jun. 18, 2021 7:08 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)GCOBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) sent a letter to shareholders highlighting the collective strength of its current board in the face of a challenge from activist investor Legion Partners.
- The letter was sent ahead of the annual shareholder meeting on July 20.
- The company says the board is comprised of the right mix of skills and experience to advance Genesco's footwear focused strategy, deliver long-term value to shareholders and position the Company for sustainable growth.
- Genesco also defends the current direction the business is moving.
- "We are off to a very strong start in FY2022, as evidenced by outstanding Q1 results. The week before last, we reported Q1 results that meaningfully exceeded expectations, with revenue and adjusted operating profit well above pre-pandemic levels, record first quarter digital revenue and profit, highest store traffic numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels, and a close to 500 basis point gross margin increase year-over-year due to strong full-priced selling."
- Genesco also says activist investor Legion Partners has failed to disclose a concrete strategy or business plan.
- Source: Press Release
- Shares of Genesco are up 85% YTD to top the return of many of its retail sector peers.