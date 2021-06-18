Ocwen Financial agrees to acquire Reverse Mortgage Servicing Platform
Jun. 18, 2021
- Ocwen Financial's (NYSE:OCN) subsidiary, PHH Mortgage, inks an agreement with Reverse Mortgage Solutions (RMS) and its parent (MAM), to acquire substantially all of the operations, assets and employees of the RMS reverse mortgage servicing platform.
- The Company will also acquire all outstanding equity interests in the RMS Real Estate Owned business, REO Management Solutions.
- As per the terms, PHH would be assigned sub-servicing contracts for the reverse residential mortgages currently managed by RMS.
- As of March 31, 2021, RMS serviced ~35,000 reverse mortgages or ~$7.8 billion in unpaid principal balance.
- As part of the transaction, PHH expects to assume the vast majority of the RMS reverse servicing and REO employees, and PHH will become the subservicer under a five-year subservicing agreement for reverse mortgages owned by RMS and MAM.
- The aggregate purchase price is estimated to be about $12.4 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.
- The deal is expected to close in Q3'21, subject to appropriate regulatory approvals and closing conditions.