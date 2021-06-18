Gray Television forms new Sports and Entertainment revenue group
- Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) has formed a new sales and sponsorship entity called Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales to represent the company's internal content production portfolio to brands and advertising agencies.
- The new group is responsible for revenue generation of Gray-owned media and sponsorship assets.
- Gray Sports + Entertainment Sales is led by Bill Lancaster, currently Vice President of Sales for both Raycom Sports and RTM Studios. Lancaster will be responsible for the group's strategy and execution. Before joining Gray in 2016, Lancaster spent 20 years with Gannett/TEGNA in a variety of leadership roles.
- Gray previously announced agreements to acquire Quincy Media and Meredith Corporation, following the closure later this year, Gray will become the nation’s second largest television broadcaster.