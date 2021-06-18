Ucommune's Nanjing project achieves 97.39% occupancy rate in 6 months
Jun. 18, 2021 8:19 AM ETUcommune International Ltd (UK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ucommune (NASDAQ:UK) announced that its Nanjing Nuofen Magic Cube asset-light project achieved a 97.39% occupancy rate as of May 31, 2021, significant improvement from the project's inception on Nov.26, 2020.
- By utilizing its potent brand influence and operational expertise, Ucommune increased Nuofen Magic Cube's occupancy rate to near full capacity in just 6 months.
- After beginning to cooperate with Ucommune in November 2020, Nuofen Magic Cube had achieved an occupancy rate of 65% by the end of the year.
- "By reducing costs, upgrading facilities, and streamlining building management services, we have created a very attractive value proposition for landlords. Looking ahead, we plan to continue refining and standardizing our agile space services," founder Dr. Daqing Mao commented.