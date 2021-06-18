Shipping issues continue to hang over Mattel and Hasbro
Jun. 18, 2021 8:21 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT), HASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shipping issues are impacting toy deliveries out of China again, according to New York Post.
- Pictures from a facility in Shenzhen that moves along shipments for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) show a huge backlog of boxes.
- The potential toy shipping issue is just another symptom of a rough year for global transportation after the pandemic, Suez Canal blockage and Texas winter storm all combined to impact shipping in different ways and add costs.
- Execs with Hasbro and Mattel have outlined the various shipping headaches on their last few earnings calls, but have been optimistic that they would be transitory.
- Hasbro and Mattel are hugging the flat line in premarket trading.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is higher on Mattel than Hasbro.