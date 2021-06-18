JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition prices upsized $240M IPO, trading starts today
Jun. 18, 2021 8:32 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SPAC JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition priced its upsized 24M units IPO at $10/unit; units will be listed on The Nasdaq and trade under symbol, "JUGGU" commencing today.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.5/share.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3.6M units at IPO price.
- Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "JUGG" and "JUGGW," respectively.
- Led by Chairman Barry S. Sternlicht and CEO Paul E. Jacobs, Ph.D., JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition expects to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses that have attractive growth-oriented characteristics and strong underlying demand drivers.