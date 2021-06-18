Davidson upgrades BancorpSouth Bank to buy on brighter outlook

Jun. 18, 2021 9:32 AM ETCadence Bank (CADE)CADEBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Kevin Fitzsimmons of D.A. Davidson & Co. upgrades BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) shares from Neutral to Buy following a ~10% decline from a month ago.
  • The post-deal valuation with Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) "presents an intriguing entry point and improved risk-return profile, and we suspect investors may begin to give the stock a fresh look in coming months," according to the ratings report.
  • Fitzsimmons suggests that the deal implies a stronger growth profile and deal-related EPS accretion, while "effectively takes further deals off the table until 2023."
  • BancorpSouth's Buy rating disagrees with the Bearish quant rating (which assigns poor grades to momentum, revisions, and profitability) and agrees with the bullish Wall Street rating (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 6 Neutral).
  • BXS fell 0.4%.
  • On a year-over-year basis, BXS's total return (+31.2%) is lower than SPY (+37.57%) and IAT (+63.12%).
