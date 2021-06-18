Court decision on ACA is a positive on the sector: Bernstein, Prothena upgraded at BofA; in today’s analyst action
Jun. 18, 2021 8:51 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), ATHA, SWAV, PRTAGSK, ATHA, SWAV, PRTA, CRNX, MOH, CNCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
Supreme Court decision on ACA is a positive for Centene
- Managed care organizations such as Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Molina (NYSE:MOH) rose yesterday in response to the Supreme Court decision to uphold the Affordable Care Act.
- Bernstein analyst Lance Wikes sees the ruling as one of the strongest outcomes supporting the ACA. The decision could be positive for Centene and the sector in general, Wikes argues in a note to clients.
- Despite its recent underperformance relative to the broader market, Centene remains a favorite among Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha authors.
Prothena upgraded at BofA citing experimental Alzheimer’s therapy
- Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is trading marginally higher in early hours after Bank of America upgraded the stock to neutral from underperform noting that the FDA’s accelerated approval for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm “bodes positively for Prothena’s PRX012.”
- The price target increased to $49.00 from $12.00 per share indicates a premium of ~0.6%.
- PRX012, an antibody targeting Amyloid beta, is similar to Aduhelm, the analysts led by Tazeen Ahmad argue. Based on preclinical studies, they think subcutaneous administration could be possible for PRX012 given its higher potency compared to Aduhelm.
- Following the FDA approval for Biogen’s Alzheimer’s therapy, Jefferies analyst Michael Yee nearly doubled the price target of Prothena to $75.00, a Street high.
Crinetics climbs on JPMorgan upgrade; sees favorable risk-reward profile
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) has climbed ~6.3% in early trading after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to overweight from neutral with the price target of $28.00 up from $22.00 per share indicating a premium of ~45.2%.
- After a review of preclinical data, the analyst Jessica Fye and the team have raised the probability of success for the company’s ACTH (adrenocorticotropic hormone) agonist CRN04894.
- They see a “favorable risk/reward setup heading into topline readout from the phase I SAD study of CRN04894 in mid-2021 to be followed by MAD data later this year.”
- Crinetics expects preliminary data in mid-2021 from a Phase 1 trial for CRN04894 in the treatment of diseases linked to excess ACTH such as Cushing’s disease.
ShockWave Medical downgraded at Wells Fargo on valuation
- Wells Fargo has lowered the rating of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to equal weight from overweight noting that the stock has the second-highest valuation multiple on the firm’s coverage universe. The company has lost ~2.3% in the pre-market.
- The analysts led by Larry Biegelsen think that the valuation implies a “high degree of optimism” for the company’s U.S. coronary launch and waits for more visibility in terms of market opportunity to update their model.
- ShockWave Medical more than doubled its revenue in Q1 2021 to $31.9M primarily due to the launch of the coronary product, Shockwave C2, in the U.S. in February.
Athira Pharma’s decision “a big surprise”: Stifel
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) continues to slump in the premarket with a ~43.2% loss in reaction to the company's decision to place CEO Leen Kawas on temporary leave pending a review related to doctoral research conducted by Kawas at the Washington State University.
- Keeping a buy rating on Athira, Stifel analyst Paul Matteis calls the announcement a “big surprise” and says he does not know how to process this development. The price target of $30.00 per share implies a premium of ~64.5%.
- Jefferies analyst Andrew Tsai notes that the COO Mark Litton, the acting head of the company has insisted that the work related to the company’s Alzheimer’s candidate ATH-1017 is fully separate from the review on Kawas’ work.
- With a buy rating on the stock, Tsai looks for more clarity before reevaluating the positive thesis on ATH-1017. Tsai’s price target of $40.00 per share for Athira indicates a ~119.3% premium.
- For ATH-1017, the company targets a data readout in early 2022 from a Phase 2 trial in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
GlaxoSmithKline price target raised at BofA citing peer valuations
- Ahead of the company’s investor day next week, Bank of America has raised the price target of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) by ~9.8% to 1489 pence.
- Analysts Graham Parry and the team argue that the event will confirm the company’s path for “New GSK,” its outlook, and dividend policy.
- The target increase indicating a premium of ~3.7% reflects higher peer group trading multiples, the firm noted reiterating its neutral rating on the stock.
- On June 23, GlaxoSmithKline would reveal the approach and timeline of its plans to split off the consumer health division, the head of the unit Brian McNamara told Bloomberg recently.
Abiomed a new buy at Deutsche Bank
- Deutsche Bank has initiated the coverage of Abiomed with a buy rating and the price target of $360.00 per share indicates a premium of ~15.2%.
- Despite concerns on Wall Street over Abiomed’s Impella pump, the analyst Chito Pickering thinks that an over eightfold increase in revenue at the company from fiscal 2011 to 2021 implies underlying demand and the clinical value of its technology.
- Recently, William Blair included Abiomed as an attractive buy among med-tech stocks despite its recent underperformance.
All share price moves are calculated based on the market close unless otherwise stated.