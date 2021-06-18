Here's why the dollar is rising again
Jun. 18, 2021 8:53 AM ETInvesco DB US Dollar Index Trust - Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN), UUPUDN, UUPBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Before getting to the fundamental reasons for the greenback's streak of gains, let's give a nod to the technicians, who again and again have reminded that 90 is a key level for the dollar index. Dropping like a stone since the market panic ended in April of 2020, the dollar index has hit and bounced off of about 90 a number of times. The action over the past number of sessions is thus just a repeat of the chart action.
- Turning to fundamentals, the Fed's abrupt reversal from not even "talking about talking" about tightening, to acknowledging rushing inflation and the need to deal with it sooner rather than later has encouraged dollar gains. As if Fed Chair Jay Powell's press conference wasn't enough, the generally dovish St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard is making the rounds this morning, talking about a tilt to hawkishness and the first rate hike coming in 2022.
- The dollar index is up another 0.2% this morning to 92.08. A few days ago it was a hair below 90.
- The Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (NYSEARCA:UUP) and Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) are popular ETF-related trading vehicles.
- For those that missed the Powell press conference, Seeking Alpha covered it live.