Wood Mackenzie expands energy transition expertise with the acquisition of Roskill
Jun. 18, 2021 9:08 AM ETVerisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)VRSKBy: SA News Team
- Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) business, acquires Roskill, a privately-owned company and leader in metals and materials supply chain intelligence.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Neal Anderson, President of Wood Mackenzie: “..In particular, Roskill adds market-leading analysis, data, and insight on battery raw materials metals, which are an integral component of the energy transition.”
- In addition, the Company also announces that Valerie Purvis will be assuming the role of Global Head of Metals & Mining, including Roskill. This appointment is in addition to Valerie's current responsibility as Global Head of the Chemicals business.
- Press Release