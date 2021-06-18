Wood Mackenzie expands energy transition expertise with the acquisition of Roskill

  • Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) business, acquires Roskill, a privately-owned company and leader in metals and materials supply chain intelligence.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Neal Anderson, President of Wood Mackenzie: “..In particular, Roskill adds market-leading analysis, data, and insight on battery raw materials metals, which are an integral component of the energy transition.”
  • In addition, the Company also announces that Valerie Purvis will be assuming the role of Global Head of Metals & Mining, including Roskill. This appointment is in addition to Valerie's current responsibility as Global Head of the Chemicals business.
  • Press Release
