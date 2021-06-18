GE sets August 2 as effective date for reverse split

Jun. 18, 2021 9:05 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor136 Comments

General Electric Global Operations Center. Financial troubles have forced GE to seek buyers for many of its divisions I
jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it will proceed with the 1-for-8 reverse stock split approved by shareholders at last month's annual meeting.
  • GE common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 2.
  • The reverse split will cut the number of GE's outstanding shares from ~8.8B to ~1.1B.
  • "The reverse stock split will better align GE's number of shares outstanding with companies of our size and scope," Senior VP and CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe says.
  • "GE is still struggling with the vicissitudes of Jeff Immelt's 'Reign of Error,'" Bill Zettler writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.