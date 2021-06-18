GE sets August 2 as effective date for reverse split
Jun. 18, 2021 9:05 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)GEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor136 Comments
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it will proceed with the 1-for-8 reverse stock split approved by shareholders at last month's annual meeting.
- GE common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 2.
- The reverse split will cut the number of GE's outstanding shares from ~8.8B to ~1.1B.
- "The reverse stock split will better align GE's number of shares outstanding with companies of our size and scope," Senior VP and CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe says.
- "GE is still struggling with the vicissitudes of Jeff Immelt's 'Reign of Error,'" Bill Zettler writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.