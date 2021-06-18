Citi cuts Everest Re Group to neutral as inflation fears pick up, likes AON despite lawsuit
Jun. 18, 2021
- The Property and casualty insurance underwriter, Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is downgraded by Citi's Suneet Kamath from buy to neutral as inflationary pressures translate to higher claim costs. Everest Re fell 2.2%.
- Kamath notes that P&C underwriters are the most exposed to inflation, but commercial lines insurers may face a "triple whammy" in the coming quarters due to;
- A rebound in social inflation as the U.S. court system reopens, an increase in claim costs, and a slowing in the commercial lines pricing cycle.
- He sees additional risk from a less robust pricing environment and headline risk related to a global minimum tax.
- On the other hand, Aon plc (NYSE:AON), the insurance broker, remains a top pick for Citi even following the DOJ's lawsuit to block the deal with Willis Towers (NASDAQ:WLTW) which drives near-term uncertainty until it's settled. Kamath sees limited downside in the stock price if the deal breaks.
- As Kamath suggested in the report, AON will likely offer incremental divestitures to get U.S. antitrust approval for the deal.
- RE's Neutral rating is inline with the Neutral quant rating (poor grades in momentum and revisions) and underestimates the Bullish Wall Street analyst rating (4 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 1 Neutral).
- According to the chart below, on a year-over-year basis, RE's total return (+16.69%) lags AON (+22.41%) and the S&P 500 (+37.75%).