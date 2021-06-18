Fund manager Antony Ressler: Fed doing what it should be doing
Jun. 18, 2021 9:38 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Billionaire investor Antony Ressler said Friday that the Federal Reserve is "doing what it should be doing," reacting to a better-than-expected economy and looking out for the possibility of growing inflation.
- Speaking to CNBC, the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and Ares Management also questioned whether the central bank should continue to purchase mortgage-backed securities.
- Ressler, who also co-owns the Atlanta Hawks NBA team, noted that with interest rates low and the housing market showing significant strength, access to capital is already available for the real estate sector.
- As a result, he argued that there's no reason for the Fed to support the market through the purchase of MBSs.
- Ressler's comments followed a closely watched interview with St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard, who said monetary policy had tilted a little more toward hawkish since the beginning of the year. Bullard cited a stronger-than-expected recovery from COVID and higher-than-expected inflationary pressures.
- Similar to Ressler, Bullard also said he was "leaning toward the idea" of stopping the Fed's MBS purchases, noting fears that the policy would contribute to the "froth" in the housing market.