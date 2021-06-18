Roblox and BMG to develop new opportunities for artists and songwriters
- Roblox (RBLX -0.2%) and BMG has inked a strategic agreement to bring the vision of BMG to the Roblox metaverse.
- Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music, Roblox said, “Our partnership with BMG will enable them to do what they do best; and that’s to empower incredible talent with new ways to reach and engage fans, and create innovative new commercial opportunities.”
- Roblox provides many opportunities for artists, labels and publishers to engage and attract millions of fans as well as drive new revenue streams through virtual launch parties and concerts, integrated in-experience music and virtual merchandise.