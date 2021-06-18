Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on hawkish Fed talk
Jun. 18, 2021 9:35 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)XLE, XLF, SP500, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Stock market sentiment is proving fragile as hawkish comments from a well-known Fed hawk were enough to send futures sharply lower and put pressure on the indexes early.
- In an interview before the bell, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he personally favored a rate hike in late 2022, but that leaves him the outlier.
- The reflation trade continues to stumble, with the Dow (DJI) -1% the weakest among the major averages.
- The S&P (SP500) -0.7% is also down. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -0.5% is faring the best as yields stabilize from Bullard's remarks and investors look to growth.
- Convergence between growth and value "ended abruptly by rate hike risk," tweets Danielle Lacalle, chief economist at Tressis.
- The 10-year Treasury yield, which topped 1.52% earlier, is back down 2 basis points to 1.49%.
- Stocks "have pulled back modestly from record-high territory as uncertainty over the reflation trade recently surfaced," Piper Sandler Technical Market Strategist Craig W. Johnson writes.
- "Momentum has deteriorated on a short-term basis, but we believe pullbacks will be limited in depth based on expansive market breadth and no meaningful change to the bullish narrative. Fundamentals remain supported by accommodative fiscal and monetary policy."
- All S&P sectors are lower, with Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) at the bottom, followed by Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE).
- Tesla is the only gainer among the Big Six megacaps.
- Check out this morning's hot individual movers.