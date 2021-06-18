KemPharm exercises existing warrants and issues new ones in private placement
Jun. 18, 2021 9:34 AM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)KMPHBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- KemPharm (KMPH -2.4%) has entered into agreements with certain of its holders of existing warrants exercisable for 6.12M shares.
- The holders have agreed to exercise their warrants for cash in exchange for the company’s agreement to issue in a private placement new warrants to purchase up to 1.53M shares.
- The new warrants are immediately exercisable and have an exercise price of $16.50/share and expire on December 31, 2026.
- The aggregate gross proceeds from the exercise of the existing warrants and the issuance of the new warrants are expected to total about $39.1M.