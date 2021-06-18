New America Energy enters into agreement with auditors

Jun. 18, 2021 9:34 AM ETNew America Energy Corp. (NECA)NECABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • New America Energy (OTCPK:NECA) has announced the signing of an Arrangement Letter with B.F. Borgers CPA PC out of Colorado.
  • The immediate focus will be on FY 2019 & 2020, along with the Company's most recent Quarter ending May 31, 2020.
  • "Over the past seven months, the Company has worked hard to get all filings complete, achieved Pink Current status and maintained that status, audited 2013, 2014 & 2015 to correct an old issue, and we are now ready to complete the last two years and file to become fully reporting once again." commented Jeff Canouse, CEO.
