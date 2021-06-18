Chinese electronic marketplace AiHuiShou International prices $277M U.S. IPO

  • China's AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) has released pricing for its U.S. IPO adding up to its raising of $1.46B in fundraising rounds involving the JD and Tiger Global groups.
  • The total of 16.23M American Depositary Shares ((ADSs)) will be issued in the offering at a price of $14 each, to raise $227M in gross proceeds. Shares will begin trading on NYSE under the ticker symbol "RERE", beginning Friday.
  • Existing shareholders have indicated a non-binding interest to purchase shares of up to $100M in the aggregate at the IPO price, as per the filing.
  • The offering is expected to close on June 22, 2021.
  • Based in Shanghai, the company operates as a online marketplaces for used consumer electronics devices in China. It also markets its services through its offline stores, with 755 stores operating within China as at the end of March.
  • The offering makes the company's valuation sit at about $2.1B, excluding the effect of underwriters' overallotment option of additional 2.43M ADSs. The float to outstanding shares ratio is to be low ~6.38%, which could potentially be considered to price volatility.
  • On the financial front, AiHuiShou has shown accelerating revenue growth and lowered negative operating margin but the increase in cash used in operations.
  • "As for valuation, management is asking IPO investors to pay an EV/Revenue multiple of 2.4x. Although RERE continues to produce operating losses, which are a negative in the current U.S. IPO environment, the company’s revenue growth trajectory is impressive," writes Marketplace contributor Donovan Jones on Seeking Alpha.
