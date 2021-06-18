Adevinta-eBay deal cleared to close after final regulatory approval

eBay Headquarters San Jose
JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Regulatory approval for the acquisition by Adevinta (OTCPK:ADEVF) of eBay's (NASDAQ:EBAY) global classified ads business was received in Austria after eBay agreed to reduce its ownership stake in Adevinta during the next 18 months.
  • Britain's Competition and Markets Authority already approved the deal earlier this month
  • Adevinta expects the deal to close around June 25th. EBay will end up as one Adevinta's largest shareholder with a stake of 44% and 33.3% of the voting shares. EBay will also have two Adevinta board seats. As part of iys regulatory commitments, eBay will reduce its financial interest in Adevinta to at least 33% within 18 months following closing of the transaction in order to reduce its indirect economic interest in Willhaben.
  • The deal is forecast to create estimated annual synergies of $150M to $185M within the next three years. Meanwhile, Baird thinks eBay's lowered stake in Adevinta could unlock $2.6B that could be used in part for share buybacks.
  • See eBay's balance sheet over time.
