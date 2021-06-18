Vista Outdoor slotted as a top pick at Cowen and well liked across Wall Street
Jun. 18, 2021 10:06 AM ETVista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Cowen calls Vista Outdoor (VSTO +2.4%) a top pick on its view that the ammo surge has legs. The firm also thinks Vista Outdoor will display improved earnings per share resiliency.
- "Remington’s ramp offers upside to F22 Street ests, & VSTO’s improved credit profile & new operating philosophy allows product introductions & channel enhancements that should allow for greater EPS resiliency vs. prior cycles."
- Vista is just one of ten firms on Wall Street with a Buy-equivalent rating or better on VSTO. No Neutral-equivalent or Sell-equivalent ratings are on the books.
- Vista Outdoor gained earlier this month after a U.S. District overturned California's longtime ban on assault weapons by issuing a permanent injunction so the law cannot be enforced.