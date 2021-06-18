Applied Blockchain completes name change and prepares to uplist on major exchange
- Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD -16.0%) has completed its corporate name change from Applied Science Products, effective June 16, 2021 and prepares to uplist its common stock from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market.
- The Co.'s trading symbol will remain "APLD."
- "Establishing trading on the OTCQB will increase our visibility within the investment community, improve liquidity in our stock and provide us with increased opportunities to showcase our accomplishments to a broader audience," said Applied Blockchain, CEO and Chairman Wes Cummins.