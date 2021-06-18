Hilton Worldwide nearly doubles Las Vegas footprint in past three years
Jun. 18, 2021 10:34 AM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hilton Worldwide (HLT -2.2%) has nearly doubled its Las Vegas footprint over the past three years and plans to have over 30 hotels in the market by the end of 2021.
- The hospitality group will continue its Las Vegas expansion spree, increasing it footprint there by over 50% by 2023. Currently, Hilton's Las Vegas development pipeline includes seven hotels and nearly 4,000 rooms across five brands. In Q121, the company achieved a strong net unit growth of 5.8%.
- On June 24, Hilton will open Resorts World (RSWSF) Las Vegas, an $4.3B integrated complex combining the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S. and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. With 3,500 guest rooms and suites, the complex will represent Hilton’s largest property globally.
- Previously (June 15): Argus assigned a "Buy" rating on Hilton on expectations that the continued rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lead to increased room demand by allowing consumers to travel more freely. The price target on Hilton was pushed up to $145.
- Press Release