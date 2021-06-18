Biohaven gains on takeover speculation following board appointment
Jun. 18, 2021 10:55 AM ETBiohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), LLYBIIB, BHVN, LLYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) gained 1.8% after adding a portfolio manager from Suvretta Capital onto its board, an appointment that appears to be leading to takeover speculation.
- Biohaven hired Kishen Mehta to its board, the company disclosed yesterday. Mehta previously served as a a strategic advisor to the company in 2019. Suvretta Capital was started by ex SAC manager Aaron Cowen.
- Dealreporter highlighted in its "morning flash" piece that after Mehta was signed on as strategic advisor in January 2019 the company was speculated to be for sale in April and Bloomberg reported that the migraine drug developer attracted interest from potential bidders.
- The Dealreporter article also points out that the Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) recent controversial approval by the FDA for its Alzheimer's drug may be a sign that the FDA could approve future neurology drugs and makes the takeover interest potentially more compelling.
- Biohaven short interest 11% of float.
