Credit Suisse cuts lending relationship with SoftBank founder Son

Jun. 18, 2021 11:04 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)SFTBY, SFTBF, CSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is continuing its breakup with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) after the Greensill Capital collapse.
  • The bank has long been one of the largest personal lenders to SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. In February of this year, Son had around $3B worth of his SoftBank stake pledged as collateral with Credit Suisse. By last month, the lending had dropped to zero, according to regulatory filings spotted by the Wall Street Journal.
