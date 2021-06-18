Credit Suisse cuts lending relationship with SoftBank founder Son
Jun. 18, 2021 11:04 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)SFTBY, SFTBF, CSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) is continuing its breakup with SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) after the Greensill Capital collapse.
- The bank has long been one of the largest personal lenders to SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. In February of this year, Son had around $3B worth of his SoftBank stake pledged as collateral with Credit Suisse. By last month, the lending had dropped to zero, according to regulatory filings spotted by the Wall Street Journal.
