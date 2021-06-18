Synthetic biology firm Codex DNA's stock pops 30%+ intraday following IPO (update)
Jun. 18, 2021 11:10 AM ETCodex DNA, Inc. (DNAY)DNAYBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Synthetic biology firm Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) popped more than 30% intraday Friday in its first trading session following an IPO.
- DNAY opened 25% above its $16 IPO price at around 11 a.m. ET and later rose to as high as $21.75, ahead 35.9%.
- Shares later eased back, but still managed to end the day 15.6% higher at $18.50.
- The rally came after Codex's initial public offering priced at the top of a $14-$16/share expected range.
- The company makes instruments that enable researchers to build synthetic DNA and mRNA.
- DNAY anticipates grossing $106.7M from the IPO.
- Seeking Alpha's Donovan Jones recently analyzed the stock and concluded that DNAY "has significant promise in a fast-growing industry, but its valuation seems well ahead of its current results, so I'll pass."