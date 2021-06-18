Synthetic biology firm Codex DNA's stock pops 30%+ intraday following IPO (update)

Jun. 18, 2021 11:10 AM ETCodex DNA, Inc. (DNAY)DNAYBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Pipette adding sample to petri dish with DNA profiles in background
Andrew Brookes/Cultura via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.