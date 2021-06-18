Hoth Therapeutics extends agreement for experimental antibiotic
- Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH -1.2%) has entered into an amendment to a license agreement signed with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command (USAMRDC).
- Per the original agreement that became effective on December 22, 2020, USAMRDC granted the company a non-exclusive commercial evaluation license to HT-006 for the treatment of lung diseases caused by bacterial infections.
- According to an SEC filing submitted by Hoth yesterday after the close, the term of the agreement was extended so that it will now terminate 12 months from the effective date.
- In March, Hoth entered into a Research Agreement with the University of Cincinnati Research Institute in connection with antimicrobial characterization studies for HT-006. The antibiotic is undergoing development as a therapy for multi-drug resistant bacterial lung infections.