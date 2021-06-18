Magnachip gains on report of potentially other interested parties
- Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) ticked up slightly on a report that there could be interest from other parties if its deal with PE from Wise Road doesn't happen. Magnachip is trading at about $23.60, a 19% discount to its deal with Wise Road.
- Magnachip's board has been told about other potential deal interest it may consider, according to a CTFN report. CTFN said it couldn't independently verify the identifies of other interested parties.
- The news comes after Magnachip yesterday said it needed to get South Korean approval for the Wise Road deal and after the company revealed earlier this week that CFIUS has told the company to pause its deal with Wise Road until the U.S. government's review is completed.
- News of potentially alternative bidders also comes after Magnachip said it received an unsolicited bid for $35/share last week from Cornucopia Partners and others.
- Magnachip short interest 5.2% of float.