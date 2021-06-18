Psychedelic-drug maker atai Life Sciences' stock pops 50%+ intraday after IPO (update)
Jun. 18, 2021 12:06 PM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)ATAIBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Peter Thiel-backed hallucinogen-drug firm atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) popped more than 50% Friday in its first trading day following an upsized IPO that priced at the top of its expected range.
- ATAI opened for trading at around 11:30 a.m. ET and quickly rose to as high as $22.91, up 52.7% from its $15-a-share initial public offering price.
- Shares later pulled back, but still ended at $19.45, ahead 29.7% for the session.
- ATAI is a biopharma firm that’s focused on testing hallucinogen drugs to treat psychiatric and other conditions like schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Psychedelic drugs make up five of the 10 experimental substances in the company’s pipeline, which includes medicinal versions of street drugs like Ecstasy (officially known as “MDMA”), Special K (ketamine) and magic mushrooms (psilocybin).
- Some of the drugs have advanced to Phase II clinical trials. However, ATAI admitted in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the use of controlled substances “may generate public controversy [and] we cannot give any assurance that any of our product candidates will receive regulatory approval.”
- Company co-founder Christian Angermayer told CNBC that the firm aims to create medical treatments using hallucinogenic drugs, but not products for recreational use.
- He said the substances aim to treat psychiatric problems created by modern life. “The world we are building is a bad place for our brains," Angermayer said.
- ATAI sold 15M shares through its IPO – up from the 14.3M shares originally expected. The IPO also priced at the top of its anticipated $13-$15/share range.
- Additionally, the company boosted underwriters’ options for overallotments to 2.25M shares from the roughly 2.1M initially envisioned.
- All told, ATAI expects to gross about $225M from the IPO and have some 151.9M shares outstanding following the IPO. That will rise to about 154M shares outstanding if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- At $15 a share, the IPO gave ATAI about a $2.3B market cap on a non-diluted basis even before Friday’s run-up.
- Angermayer’s Aperion Investment Group is a major investor in atai, whose other backers reportedly include billionaire Peter Thiel.
- However, the company had no licensing revenues before Q1 2021, although its losses narrowed 14.3% to $8.8M in 2020:
- Still, Seeking Alpha’s Donovan Jones has a cautious view of the stock. He wrote recently that “notably, only two out of the firm’s ten programs are in clinical trials, the rest are still at preclinical stage. Given the above characteristics and ultra-high price, I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.”