Planet Fitness keeps reeling traffic back in as restrictions fade away
Jun. 18, 2021 1:07 PM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)PTONBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Traffic trends at Planet Fitness (PLNT -0.7%) are on an upswing, according to checks by Jefferies.
- Analyst Randal Konik expects the fitness club operator to fare better than peers as more gyms extend hours and as membership levels stabilize.
- "PLNT now has nearly all gyms open, with traffic at gyms in the Western U.S. states at +3% on average and Eastern U.S. states at 0% on average versus same-day 2019," reports Konik. At the end of May, traffic at gyms nationally was back to 83% of the pre-pandemic level seen in January of 2020 levels and down just 6% from the same May period in 2019.
- Jefferies expects traffic trends continuing to improve given a more "health- centered and risk-tolerant" consumer. A hybrid approach to working out could leave room for at-home and gym players to both grow sales. Google search trends for "Peloton" have not fallen back much over the last 90 days, even as search for "Planet Fitness" have risen.
- Both Planet Fitness and Peloton Interactive are down on a YTD basis.