WSGF announces Cuban short-term vacation rental properties backed By cryptocurrency

Jun. 18, 2021 1:22 PM ETVaycaychella Inc. (WSGF)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • World Series of Golf (OTCPK:WSGF) announces the launch of a Peer to Peer (P2P), Fintech, Alternative Short-Term Rental Purchase Finance Application, called Vaycaychella.
  • The plan to finance the restoration of the 10 target properties is to offer a new cryptocurrency where holders of the cryptocurrency will be able to participate in the overall business surrounding the 10 target properties operation to include potential profit sharing.
  • WSGF acquired Vaycaychella last year and made Vaycaychella its primary business focus; and is in the process of changing its name to reflect the new business focus. The pilot Vaycaychella portfolio is valued at ~$1.2.
