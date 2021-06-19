Agilon lead healthcare gainers, while Curevac leads losers pack for straight second time
- Healthcare sector was down 0.72%, while Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLV) skid 0.61% during the week versus the 2.29% drop in the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY).
- Looking at larger stocks (over $2B market capitalization), Agilon health (NYSE:AGL) lead the gains with +18% jump in the week.
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) +16.6%. Recently listed biotechnology company announced its first major multidisciplinary expansion, in Toronto, to further tech-enabled drug discovery.
- Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) +16%.
- Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) +14%.
- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) +14%. The company announced plans to expand its coverage in North Carolina to 12 new counties in 2022 for bringing its Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans to 15 counties in the state, pending regulatory approval.
- The week's top five decliners among healthcare stocks ($2B market cap or more):
- Curevac (NASDAQ:CVAC) leads the loser's pack for the second time in a row. After falling 15.7% in the last week amid reports of a potential delay in granting regulatory approval in Europe, biotechnology company fell 37% in this week after disappointing Covid-19 vaccine results.
- Following the release of disappointing large phase 2b/3 data, BofA Securities downgraded shares from buy to neutral and cut the price target from $110 to $50. (~47% downside). SA contributor Derek Lowe article titled "CureVac Comes Up Short" analyses Covid-19 vaccine results. Shares had a cumulative fall of 46.6% over the past two weeks.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) fell 28% during the week after disappointing zuranolone secondary data in depression study.
- Following disappointing results, Bank of America gave a mixed review of the company's depression therapy.
- Meme stock Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) had of pullback of 20% following over 60% rally in the stock last week.
- Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) -22%.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) -17%. The company had announced ATM offering of $500M of its shares.